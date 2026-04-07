Gabriel Vilardi headshot

Gabriel Vilardi News: Two PP points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 7, 2026 at 8:51am

Vilardi scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Monday's 6-2 win over the Kraken.

The Jets scored three straight goals with the man advantage in the first and second periods to take control of the game, and Vilardi was a key part of that special-teams surge. The 26-year-old winger is one tally away from his first career 30-goal regular season, and his 64 points in 77 games already represent a new career high.

Gabriel Vilardi
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gabriel Vilardi See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gabriel Vilardi See More
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins
NHL
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins
Author Image
Michael Finewax
9 days ago
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
Author Image
Michael Finewax
23 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
37 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
Author Image
Michael Finewax
39 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
41 days ago