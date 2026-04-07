Gabriel Vilardi News: Two PP points in win
Vilardi scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Monday's 6-2 win over the Kraken.
The Jets scored three straight goals with the man advantage in the first and second periods to take control of the game, and Vilardi was a key part of that special-teams surge. The 26-year-old winger is one tally away from his first career 30-goal regular season, and his 64 points in 77 games already represent a new career high.
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