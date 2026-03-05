Gage Goncalves headshot

Gage Goncalves Injury: Dealing with lower-body issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Goncalves is sidelined with a lower-body injury and is considered day-to-day, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports Thursday.

Goncalves has already been ruled out for Thursday's clash with the Jets, but his day-to-day classification could open the door for him to return for Saturday's matchup with the Maple Leafs. Once given the all-clear, the natural center should retake a bottom-six role, especially with Dominic James (leg) sidelined for the rest of the regular season.

Gage Goncalves
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gage Goncalves See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gage Goncalves See More
NHL Best Bets & Picks for Lightning vs Stars Sunday
NHL
NHL Best Bets & Picks for Lightning vs Stars Sunday
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
46 days ago
Category Targets: Taking Advantage of Increased Roles
NHL
Category Targets: Taking Advantage of Increased Roles
Author Image
Corey Abbott
52 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 12
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 12
Author Image
Corey Abbott
52 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 1
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 1
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
63 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 31
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 31
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
64 days ago