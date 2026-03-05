Gage Goncalves Injury: Dealing with lower-body issue
Goncalves is sidelined with a lower-body injury and is considered day-to-day, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports Thursday.
Goncalves has already been ruled out for Thursday's clash with the Jets, but his day-to-day classification could open the door for him to return for Saturday's matchup with the Maple Leafs. Once given the all-clear, the natural center should retake a bottom-six role, especially with Dominic James (leg) sidelined for the rest of the regular season.
