Gage Goncalves Injury: Out Sunday
Goncalves (lower body) won't play Sunday night against the Sabres, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Goncalves hasn't played in any of the Lightning's three games in March so far due to injury, and he is considered day-to-day. The 25-year-old has 20 points (seven goals, 13 assists) in 54 games on the season. His next chance at a return will be Tuesday against the Blue Jackets.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gage Goncalves See More
-
NHL Picks
NHL Best Bets & Picks for Lightning vs Stars Sunday49 days ago
-
Category Targets
Category Targets: Taking Advantage of Increased Roles55 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 1255 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 166 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 3167 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gage Goncalves See More