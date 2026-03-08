Gage Goncalves headshot

Gage Goncalves Injury: Out Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Goncalves (lower body) won't play Sunday night against the Sabres, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Goncalves hasn't played in any of the Lightning's three games in March so far due to injury, and he is considered day-to-day. The 25-year-old has 20 points (seven goals, 13 assists) in 54 games on the season. His next chance at a return will be Tuesday against the Blue Jackets.

Gage Goncalves
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
