Gage Goncalves Injury: Ruled out Saturday

Goncalves (lower body) will not be available Saturday in Toronto, according to Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site.

General manager Julien BriseBois said that Goncalves is day-to-day. The 25-year-old will miss his third straight game after he was injured Feb. 28 against the Sabres. Goncalves has seven goals and 20 points over 54 games this season. He could return as early as Sunday in Buffalo.