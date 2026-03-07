Gage Goncalves Injury: Ruled out Saturday
Goncalves (lower body) will not be available Saturday in Toronto, according to Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site.
General manager Julien BriseBois said that Goncalves is day-to-day. The 25-year-old will miss his third straight game after he was injured Feb. 28 against the Sabres. Goncalves has seven goals and 20 points over 54 games this season. He could return as early as Sunday in Buffalo.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gage Goncalves See More
-
NHL Picks
NHL Best Bets & Picks for Lightning vs Stars Sunday48 days ago
-
Category Targets
Category Targets: Taking Advantage of Increased Roles54 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 1254 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 165 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 3166 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gage Goncalves See More