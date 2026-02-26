Gage Goncalves News: Adds trio of points in win
Goncalves tallied a goal, supplied two assists, and placed two shots on net in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs.
Goncalves found the back of the net after dangling back and forth past Toronto's Anthony Stolarz. The goal not only resulted in a fight between Goncalves and Oliver Ekman-Larsson, but it also helped Nikita Kucherov eclipse the 700-assist mark in his career. Overall, the 25-year-old Goncalves is up to seven goals, 13 assists, 46 shots on net and 54 hits across 52 games this season. His three-point night brought his point total up to 20, which tied the career high he set in 60 regular-season games a year ago. The young forward also drew a favorable line assignment alongside Jake Guentzel on the second unit, which could make Goncalves a sneaky fantasy add in deeper leagues for the time being.
