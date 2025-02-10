Gage Goncalves News: Assigned to AHL

Goncalves was reassigned to AHL Syracuse on Monday, according to Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site.

Goncalves has one goal, seven points, 30 shots on net, 11 blocked shots and 25 hits in 33 NHL outings this season. He has three assists over a three-game point streak and five helpers in his last six appearances. Goncalves will likely be back with the Lightning after the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off.