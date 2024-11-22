Gage Goncalves News: Earns first career point

Goncalves notched a power-play assist, three hits and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 7-6 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

Nine of the Lightning's 12 forwards got on the scoresheet, including Goncalves, who earned his first career point, an assist on Conor Geekie's game-tying goal in the third period. Goncalves has moved between the NHL and AHL Syracuse with frequency lately as the Lightning partake in some cap gymnastics. He could stick around to fill in for Nick Paul (undisclosed) for a bit, but it's unclear if Goncalves has done enough to be a lineup regular moving forward. He has four shots on net, eight hits, two PIM and a minus-2 rating through six contests in 2024-25.