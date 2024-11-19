Gage Goncalves News: Elevated from minors
Goncalves was called up from AHL Syracuse on Tuesday.
Goncalves has appeared in four games for the Lightning this season in which he recorded four hits, three shots and one block while being held off the scoresheet. While Brayden Point (lower body) seemed to be trending toward playing against the Penguins on Tuesday, the decision to bring up Goncalves casts doubt on Point's availability.
