Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Gage Goncalves headshot

Gage Goncalves News: Elevated from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 19, 2024

Goncalves was called up from AHL Syracuse on Tuesday.

Goncalves has appeared in four games for the Lightning this season in which he recorded four hits, three shots and one block while being held off the scoresheet. While Brayden Point (lower body) seemed to be trending toward playing against the Penguins on Tuesday, the decision to bring up Goncalves casts doubt on Point's availability.

Gage Goncalves
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now