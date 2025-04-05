Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Gage Goncalves headshot

Gage Goncalves News: Finds twine in shootout loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Goncalves scored a goal on four shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Sabres.

Goncalves has scored twice over his last five games. The 24-year-old had a strong February but has returned to more of a supporting role on offense in March and April, which makes sense given his third-line role and a renewed lack of power-play time. He's now at six goals, 15 points, 49 shots on net, 62 hits and a plus-4 rating across 54 appearances this season.

Gage Goncalves
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now