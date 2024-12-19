Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Gage Goncalves headshot

Gage Goncalves News: First NHL goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 19, 2024

Gonsalves scored a goal in Thursday's 3-1 win over St. Louis.

It was his first NHL goal. He took a pass from Nikita Kucherov, fumbled the puck into his feet and still managed to go glove shelf on Jordan Binnington. Goncalves has strong offensive instincts, but he hasn't been able to translate those skills into production from the Bolts bottom six. He has one goal, one assist and 14 shots in 18 games. There's not much fantasy value in Goncalves' game at this point in his career.

Gage Goncalves
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now