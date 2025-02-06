Gage Goncalves News: Gets look on top line

Goncalves notched an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Senators.

The absence of Anthony Cirelli (upper body) led to significant changes to the Lightning's lineup. Goncalves benefited, earning a top-line chance at even strength, and he made good on it by assisting on Brayden Point's third-period insurance tally. Goncalves has a helper in three of his last four contests, and he's up to five points, 28 shots on net, 23 hits and a plus-2 rating over 31 games this season.