Gage Goncalves News: Goal in return from injury
Goncalves (lower body) scored a goal in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to Columbus.
It was his first game back after missing four contests due to a lower-body injury, and his hands looked great. Goncalves tipped a Victor Hedman shot in the slot that went over Elvis Merzlikins' left shoulder. It was Goncalves' eighth goal of the season, which matched his career mark, and it set a new career high in points with 21.
