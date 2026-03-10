Gage Goncalves headshot

Gage Goncalves News: Goal in return from injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 10, 2026 at 10:19pm

Goncalves (lower body) scored a goal in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to Columbus.

It was his first game back after missing four contests due to a lower-body injury, and his hands looked great. Goncalves tipped a Victor Hedman shot in the slot that went over Elvis Merzlikins' left shoulder. It was Goncalves' eighth goal of the season, which matched his career mark, and it set a new career high in points with 21.

Gage Goncalves
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
