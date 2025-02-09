Gage Goncalves News: Keeps rolling Sunday

Goncalves notched an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Canadiens.

Nikita Kucherov (upper body) was a last-minute scratch, and Goncalves moved over to right wing on the top line. He made good on head coach Jon Cooper's trust, picking up his fifth assist in the last six games when he set up a Victor Hedman tally in the first period. Goncalves spent a couple of weeks with AHL Syracuse in January, and it appears to have benefited his performance. He could be assigned to play with the minor-league team during the 4 Nations Face-Off, but it's likely Goncalves will be with the big club for most of the rest of the campaign. He has seven points, 30 shots on net, 25 hits and a plus-3 rating over 33 appearances.