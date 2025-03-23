Gage Goncalves News: Produces assist Sunday

Goncalves notched an assist and three hits in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Goncalves has four points and five shots on net over his last seven outings. The 24-year-old has emerged as a decent depth scorer, but he's not doing it consistently enough to be a factor in standard fantasy formats. For the season, the forward has 13 points, 42 shots on net, 54 hits and a plus-1 rating across 48 appearances.