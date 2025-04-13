Gage Goncalves News: Provides pair of helpers

Goncalves logged two assists and three hits in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Sabres.

Goncalves has turned the heat up on offense with three goals and three assists over his last five games. The 24-year-old forward is still working on consistency over longer stretches, but he can give fantasy managers a boost on offense when he's in a groove. For the season, he's produced 20 points (eight goals, 12 helpers) with 56 shots on net, 69 hits and a plus-8 rating over 58 appearances.