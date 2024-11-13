Gage Goncalves News: Recalled by Tampa Bay
Goncalves was recalled from AHL Syracuse on Wednesday.
Goncalves was sent to the AHL on Saturday but will rejoin the Lightning a few days later. Over two appearances with Tampa Bay this year, he's logged two hits and a minus-1 rating while averaging 10:12 of ice time. He could enter the lineup for Thursday's game against Winnipeg if Brayden Point (lower body) is unavailable.
