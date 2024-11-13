Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Gage Goncalves headshot

Gage Goncalves News: Recalled by Tampa Bay

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 13, 2024

Goncalves was recalled from AHL Syracuse on Wednesday.

Goncalves was sent to the AHL on Saturday but will rejoin the Lightning a few days later. Over two appearances with Tampa Bay this year, he's logged two hits and a minus-1 rating while averaging 10:12 of ice time. He could enter the lineup for Thursday's game against Winnipeg if Brayden Point (lower body) is unavailable.

Gage Goncalves
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now