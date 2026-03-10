Gage Goncalves News: Returning to action
Goncalves (lower body) will be in the lineup for Tuesday's home contest versus Columbus, per Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site.
Goncalves missed the last four games as a result of his lower-body issue. The 25-year-old skated on the second line with Jake Guentzel and Brayden Point during Tuesday's morning skate, and Goncalves also worked with the No. 2 power-play unit, both of which boost his fantasy outlook.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gage Goncalves See More
-
NHL Picks
NHL Best Bets & Picks for Lightning vs Stars Sunday51 days ago
-
Category Targets
Category Targets: Taking Advantage of Increased Roles57 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 1257 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 168 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 3169 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gage Goncalves See More