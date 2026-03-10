Gage Goncalves News: Returning to action

Goncalves (lower body) will be in the lineup for Tuesday's home contest versus Columbus, per Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site.

Goncalves missed the last four games as a result of his lower-body issue. The 25-year-old skated on the second line with Jake Guentzel and Brayden Point during Tuesday's morning skate, and Goncalves also worked with the No. 2 power-play unit, both of which boost his fantasy outlook.