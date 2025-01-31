Gage Goncalves News: Sent down Friday

Gonvalves was reassigned to AHL Syracuse on Friday.

Goncalves was called up by the Lightning on Monday, and he made two appearances during his stint with the NHL club, racking up an assist, three shots on goal, a blocked shot and a plus-1 rating while averaging 12:25 of ice time. He's been with Tampa Bay on several occasions this year, but it's unclear whether he'll be recalled before the league's break for the 4 Nations Face-Off.