Gage Goncalves News: Stays warm with helper

Goncalves logged an assist in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Red Wings.

Goncalves will be sad to see the 4 Nations Face-Off break -- he has four assists over his last five outings. The 24-year-old earned a look in the top six over the previous two contests due to his recent strong play. The Lightning have one more game prior to the break, as the visit the Canadiens on Sunday, and Goncalves should be a decent DFS budget option for the two-game slate if he stays in the top six.