Gage Goncalves News: Three-game, four-point streak
Goncalves picked up an assist Saturday in a 4-1 loss to Carolina.
Goncalves extended his point streak to three games (three goals, one assist). Yes, the run is modest. And his offensive output (24 points in 57 games) is eerily similar to last season's total (20 in 60 games). But Goncalves' game is rounding into form in a different way. He's plus-24 so far this season after delivering a plus-7 rating in 2024-25.
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