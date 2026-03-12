Gage Goncalves News: Three goals in last two games
Goncalves scored twice Thursday in a 4-1 win over Detroit. He fired five shots.
Both of his goals came in the third period. His second stood as the winner. Goncalves has three goals in two games since his return from injury. He also has six shots, five hits and three blocks in that span. Goncalves has 10 goals and 13 assists in 56 games; both are career marks.
