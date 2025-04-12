Gage Goncalves News: Two goals in loss Friday

Goncalves scored two goals in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to Detroit.

Goncalves found the back of the net with his two shots in this defeat Friday, scoring late in the second period and early in the third frame to boost his season tally to eight goals. He has four of those goals over his last eight outings, but even if he's playing in the second line, Goncalves isn't offering a lot of upside in most fantasy formats. He's racked up 10 points (seven goals, three assists) in 21 appearances since the beginning of March, a stretch in which he's also notched 20 shots, 33 hits and nine blocked shots.