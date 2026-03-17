Gage Goncalves headshot

Gage Goncalves News: Two-point effort Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2026 at 11:38pm

Goncalves scored a goal on two shots, added a power-play assist and logged five hits in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Kraken.

Goncalves scored 5:45 into the game and also contributed a helper in the third period. He has four goals and two assists during a four-game point streak, which immediately followed him returning from missing four contests due to a lower-body injury. The 25-year-old is up to 11 goals, 26 points, 58 shots on net, 71 hits, 37 PIM and a plus-24 rating over 58 appearances this season. He's filled a versatile role at times this season, but he's currently getting top-six minutes at even strength with a power-play role.

Gage Goncalves
Tampa Bay Lightning
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