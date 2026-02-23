Garin Bjorklund News: Assigned to AHL

Bjorklund was loaned to AHL Hershey on Monday.

Washington activated Charlie Lindgren (lower body) from injured reserve in a corresponding move. Bjorklund has posted a 4-5-3 record with a 3.47 GAA and an .881 save percentage in 12 AHL appearances this season. He has also gone 4-2-0 with a 2.37 GAA and a .929 save percentage in seven outings for ECHL South Carolina during the 2025-26 campaign.