Garnet Hathaway Injury: Absent from practice
Hathaway (illness) didn't participate in Sunday's practice, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.
Hathaway still could be an option for Monday's matchup against the Rangers if he recovers in time from the flu. He has generated one goal, two points, 23 shots on net, 40 blocked shots and 199 hits across 53 appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Garnet Hathaway See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Predators Play Only Once112 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights157 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Tuesday, February 25February 25, 2025
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Back in ActionFebruary 23, 2025
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: At the BreakFebruary 16, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Garnet Hathaway See More