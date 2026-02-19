Garnet Hathaway headshot

Garnet Hathaway Injury: Dealing with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Hathaway didn't participate in Thursday's practice session due to an illness, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Hathaway has appeared in 47 games for the Flyers this year, recording a goal, an assist, 183 hits, 52 PIM and 35 blocked shots while averaging 10:17 of ice time. He'll have nearly a week to recover before Philadelphia faces Washington on Wednesday, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him available for that matchup.

Garnet Hathaway
Philadelphia Flyers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Garnet Hathaway See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Garnet Hathaway See More
The Week Ahead: Predators Play Only Once
NHL
The Week Ahead: Predators Play Only Once
Author Image
Michael Finewax
95 days ago
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
140 days ago
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Tuesday, February 25
NHL
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Tuesday, February 25
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
359 days ago
The Week Ahead: Back in Action
NHL
The Week Ahead: Back in Action
Author Image
Michael Finewax
361 days ago
The Week Ahead: At the Break
NHL
The Week Ahead: At the Break
Author Image
Michael Finewax
February 16, 2025