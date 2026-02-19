Garnet Hathaway Injury: Dealing with illness
Hathaway didn't participate in Thursday's practice session due to an illness, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Hathaway has appeared in 47 games for the Flyers this year, recording a goal, an assist, 183 hits, 52 PIM and 35 blocked shots while averaging 10:17 of ice time. He'll have nearly a week to recover before Philadelphia faces Washington on Wednesday, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him available for that matchup.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Garnet Hathaway See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Predators Play Only Once95 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights140 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Tuesday, February 25359 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Back in Action361 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: At the BreakFebruary 16, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Garnet Hathaway See More