Garnet Hathaway Injury: Not playing Sunday

Hathaway (upper body) won't be in the lineup against New Jersey on Sunday, per Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Hathaway will miss his fifth straight game. He has accounted for eight goals, 18 points, 76 shots on net, 56 blocked shots and 218 hits in 60 appearances this season. A timeline for his return remains unclear. Once he is ready to play, Hathaway could replace Nicolas Deslauriers in the lineup.