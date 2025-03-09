Fantasy Hockey
Garnet Hathaway headshot

Garnet Hathaway Injury: Not playing Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

Hathaway (upper body) won't be in the lineup against New Jersey on Sunday, per Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Hathaway will miss his fifth straight game. He has accounted for eight goals, 18 points, 76 shots on net, 56 blocked shots and 218 hits in 60 appearances this season. A timeline for his return remains unclear. Once he is ready to play, Hathaway could replace Nicolas Deslauriers in the lineup.

Garnet Hathaway
Philadelphia Flyers
