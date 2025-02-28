Garnet Hathaway Injury: Not seriously injured

Hathaway (undisclosed) had all his tests come back negative after he was injured Thursday in Pittsburgh, per Kevin Kurz of The Athletic.

While Hathaway avoided a serious injury, there has not been a timeline set at this time for his return. Hathaway has eight goals, 10 assists, 218 hits and 56 blocked shots over 60 contests this season. Consider him day-to-day at this time.