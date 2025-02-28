Fantasy Hockey
Garnet Hathaway headshot

Garnet Hathaway Injury: Not seriously injured

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2025

Hathaway (undisclosed) had all his tests come back negative after he was injured Thursday in Pittsburgh, per Kevin Kurz of The Athletic.

While Hathaway avoided a serious injury, there has not been a timeline set at this time for his return. Hathaway has eight goals, 10 assists, 218 hits and 56 blocked shots over 60 contests this season. Consider him day-to-day at this time.

Garnet Hathaway
Philadelphia Flyers
More Stats & News
