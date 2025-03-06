Fantasy Hockey
Garnet Hathaway headshot

Garnet Hathaway Injury: Remains shelved against Jets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

Hathaway (upper body) will miss Thursday's clash with Winnipeg, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Hathaway will be absent for the third straight game due to his upper-body injury. At this point, if the Flyers decide they need an extra roster spot, they could place the forward on retroactive injured reserve without impacting his return to play timeline. Nicolas Deslauriers will continue to serve in a bottom-six role during Hathaway's absence.

Garnet Hathaway
Philadelphia Flyers
