Garnet Hathaway Injury: Still sidelined against Flames

Hathaway (upper body) will not be available for Tuesday's tilt versus Calgary, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Hathaway has managed just one point in his last nine games while dishing out 34 hits. With just two more points, the 33-year-old Florida native could reach the 20-point threshold after missing that mark last year. Once cleared to play, Hathaway should see minutes in a bottom-six role.