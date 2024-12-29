Garnet Hathaway News: Adds helper Sunday

Hathaway provided an assist, three hits and three blocked shots in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Kings.

Hathaway snapped a five-game slump with the helper. He has a goal and three assists over 12 outings in December, which isn't bad considering he's been a fixture on the fourth line all season. Hathaway is up to 12 points, 47 shots on net, 124 hits, 40 blocked shots, 33 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 37 appearances. He's on pace to top the 20-point mark for the third time in four years after missing that milestone in 2023-24.