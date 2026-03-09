Garnet Hathaway News: Back at practice
Hathaway (illness) participated in Monday's optional morning skate, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Hathaway was absent from Sunday's practice because of the flu, but he appears to be available to play against the Rangers on Monday. He has accounted for one goal, two points, 23 shots on net, 40 blocked shots and 199 hits across 53 appearances this season.
