Garnet Hathaway headshot

Garnet Hathaway News: Back at practice Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Hathaway (illness) returned to practice Saturday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Hathaway missed Thursday's practice with his illness. The 34-year-old has one goal, one assist, 183 hits and 35 blocked shots across 47 appearances this season.

Garnet Hathaway
Philadelphia Flyers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Garnet Hathaway See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Garnet Hathaway See More
The Week Ahead: Predators Play Only Once
NHL
The Week Ahead: Predators Play Only Once
Author Image
Michael Finewax
97 days ago
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
142 days ago
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Tuesday, February 25
NHL
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Tuesday, February 25
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
361 days ago
The Week Ahead: Back in Action
NHL
The Week Ahead: Back in Action
Author Image
Michael Finewax
363 days ago
The Week Ahead: At the Break
NHL
The Week Ahead: At the Break
Author Image
Michael Finewax
February 16, 2025