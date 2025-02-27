Garnet Hathaway News: Exits game with injury

Hathaway won't return to Thursday's clash against Pittsburgh after sustaining an undisclosed injury.

Hathaway had no points and four hits in 5:39 of ice time before exiting the game. He has eight goals, 18 points and 218 hits in 60 appearances in 2024-25, including Thursday's action. If Hathaway misses Saturday's game against Winnipeg, then Nicolas Deslauriers will probably draw back into the lineup.