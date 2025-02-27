Fantasy Hockey
Garnet Hathaway News: Exits game with injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

Hathaway won't return to Thursday's clash against Pittsburgh after sustaining an undisclosed injury.

Hathaway had no points and four hits in 5:39 of ice time before exiting the game. He has eight goals, 18 points and 218 hits in 60 appearances in 2024-25, including Thursday's action. If Hathaway misses Saturday's game against Winnipeg, then Nicolas Deslauriers will probably draw back into the lineup.

