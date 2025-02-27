Garnet Hathaway News: Exits game with injury
Hathaway won't return to Thursday's clash against Pittsburgh after sustaining an undisclosed injury.
Hathaway had no points and four hits in 5:39 of ice time before exiting the game. He has eight goals, 18 points and 218 hits in 60 appearances in 2024-25, including Thursday's action. If Hathaway misses Saturday's game against Winnipeg, then Nicolas Deslauriers will probably draw back into the lineup.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now