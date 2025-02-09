Garnet Hathaway News: Nets unassisted goal

Hathaway scored a goal on his lone shot attempt and blocked two shots during Saturday's 3-2 win against Pittsburgh.

Hathaway's tally was in the second period and gave the Flyers a 2-1 lead. The 33-year-old winger has eight goals, 18 points, 73 shots on net and 205 hits across 57 appearances this season. Despite being known for his physical role on the fourth line, Hathaway has five goals in the new year. His best value in fantasy remains in banger formats and should be faded in standard leagues.