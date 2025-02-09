Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Garnet Hathaway headshot

Garnet Hathaway News: Nets unassisted goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Hathaway scored a goal on his lone shot attempt and blocked two shots during Saturday's 3-2 win against Pittsburgh.

Hathaway's tally was in the second period and gave the Flyers a 2-1 lead. The 33-year-old winger has eight goals, 18 points, 73 shots on net and 205 hits across 57 appearances this season. Despite being known for his physical role on the fourth line, Hathaway has five goals in the new year. His best value in fantasy remains in banger formats and should be faded in standard leagues.

Garnet Hathaway
Philadelphia Flyers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now