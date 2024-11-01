Garnet Hathaway News: Opens scoring Thursday

Hathaway scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Blues.

The tally opened the scoring at 11:12 of the first period. Hathaway also saw 14:12 of ice time, his second-highest mark in 11 games, which was likely a product of Matvei Michkov getting benched for a few shifts. Hathaway has five points, 15 shots on net, 31 hits, 14 PIM and a plus-1 rating this season, playing primarily on the Flyers' fourth line.