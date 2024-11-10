Garnet Hathaway News: Pots goal Saturday

Hathaway scored a goal and added two hits in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Panthers.

Hathaway has two goals over his last five outings. The 32-year-old remains in a fourth-line role, but he's been over 10 minutes of ice time in four of his last five games, so he appears to have a little extra trust from the coaching staff. The winger is up to six points, 19 shots on net, 18 PIM and 38 hits over 15 appearances this season, putting him on pace to exceed the 20-point mark for the third time in his career.