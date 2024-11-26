Garnet Hathaway News: Provides helper Monday

Hathaway logged an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Golden Knights.

Hathaway snapped a four-game point drought and now has three points over his last eight outings. The 33-year-old has been a constant presence on the Flyers' fourth line this season, serving as a bit of an enforcer. He's chipped in eight points to go with 61 hits, 27 shots on net, 25 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a plus-1 rating across 22 appearances.