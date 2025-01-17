Garnet Hathaway News: Puts away shorthanded goal

Hathaway scored a shorthanded goal, logged seven hits and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Islanders.

Hathaway is having a rare productive stretch with three goals and an assist over his last four contests. His tally Thursday gave him 16 points on the season, one shy of matching his 82-game total in 2023-24. Hathaway has added 56 shots on net, 42 PIM, 48 blocked shots and 172 hits over 46 appearances in 2024-25.