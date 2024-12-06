Garnet Hathaway News: Scores in Friday's loss

Hathaway scored a goal on five shots, added two hits and blocked two shots in Friday's 7-5 loss to the Panthers.

Hathaway scored for the first time since Nov. 9, which was also against the Panthers. During the 10 games in between, the 33-year-old winger had two assists, 16 shots on net, 39 hits and 17 blocked shots. He remains more of a physical force than a scorer with nine points, 40 shots, 79 hits, 32 blocks, 20 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 26 outings in a fourth-line role.