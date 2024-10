Hathaway produced an assist, two shots on goal, three hits and two blocked shots in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Canadiens.

Hathaway snapped a four-game point drought with the helper. The 32-year-old winger remains firmly in a fourth-line role, adding more grit than offense to the bottom of the Flyers' lineup. He has four assists, 10 shots on net, 25 hits, 14 PIM and a minus-1 rating over nine appearances this season.