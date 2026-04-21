Garnet Hathaway News: Two-point effort Monday

Hathaway scored a shorthanded goal and added an even-strength assist Monday during the Flyers' 3-0 win over the Penguins in Game 2 of their first-round series.

The veteran winger provided some insurance for his squad, giving Philly a 2-0 lead late in the second period before having a hand in Luke Glendening's empty-net tally late in the third. Hathaway had gone 12 straight games without getting onto the scoresheet, and the bottom-six grinder isn't likely to add much more offense to the Flyers' postseason run. After dishing out 253 hits in 66 regular-season contests, however, Hathaway's already recorded 13 in two playoff contests.