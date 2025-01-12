Garnet Hathaway News: Two points Saturday

Hathaway posted a goal, an assist, two PIM, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Ducks.

Hathaway recorded a point for the first time since Dec. 29, and this game also marked the first time he found the back of the net since Dec. 5, when he scored a goal in a 7-5 thrilling loss to the Panthers. Hathaway has 14 points this season, and while his opportunities to produce are limited due to his fourth-line role, he might reach the 20-point plateau at the end of the regular season. He's achieved that feat just once throughout his 11-year career.