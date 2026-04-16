Garrett Brown News: Inks entry-level deal

Brown agreed to terms on a two-year, entry-level contract with Winnipeg on Thursday.

Brown just wrapped up his junior season with the University of Denver, taking home his second National Championship with the Pioneers. In his 33 outings this year, the 22-year-old defenseman notched two goals and 10 assists. Selected by the Jets in the fourth round of the 2022 NHL Draft, Brown will likely spend time developing in the minors before getting a look at the NHL level.