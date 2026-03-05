Garrett Wilson News: Inks two-way contract
Wilson signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Flyers for the rest of the 2025-26 campaign Thursday.
Wilson has four goals, 16 points and 99 PIM in 51 appearances with AHL Lehigh Valley in 2025-26. Following the signing, Philadelphia has put him on waivers with the intention of keeping him in Lehigh Valley if he clears. The 34-year-old forward hasn't played in the NHL since 2018-19, when he had two goals, eight points and 18 PIM in 50 regular-season outings with Pittsburgh.
