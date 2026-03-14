Garrett Wilson News: Recalled from AHL

Wilson was called up from AHL Lehigh Valley on Saturday.

Wilson has four goals, 12 assists and 101 PIM in 54 AHL games this season, good enough that the Flyers signed him March 5 to a one-year, two-way contract for the rest of this season. The Flyers may need some toughness facing the Blue Jackets at home Saturday, and if so, the 34-year-old Wilson will return to the NHL for the first time since the 2018-19 campaign when he tallied two goals, six assists and 54 PIM in 50 games with Pittsburgh.