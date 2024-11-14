Gavin Brindley News: Activated, sent down

Brindley (finger) was taken off injured reserve and reassigned to AHL Cleveland on Thursday.

Brindley was a long shot to make the roster coming out of training camp in the first place but his broken finger certainly didn't improve his chances. The 20-year-old center has played in just one NHL game in his career thus far. Unless he puts up ridiculous numbers in the minors, Brindley figures to spend the bulk of the upcoming campaign with the Monsters.