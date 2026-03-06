Gavin Brindley headshot

Gavin Brindley News: Called back up

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Brindley was recalled from AHL Colorado on Friday.

Brindley was sent down earlier Friday, but he'll be called up later in the day, a signal that the move was simply made so he'll be eligible to participate in the AHL playoffs. Across 47 appearances with the Avalanche this year, he's recorded six goals, six assists, 31 hits, 12 blocked shots and eight PIM while averaging 9:51 of ice time.

Gavin Brindley
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gavin Brindley See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gavin Brindley See More
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 16
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 16
Author Image
Michael Finewax
49 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 19
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 19
Author Image
Michael Finewax
77 days ago
The Week Ahead: Play Your Rangers
NHL
The Week Ahead: Play Your Rangers
Author Image
Michael Finewax
82 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, November 9
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, November 9
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
117 days ago
NHL Prospect Stock Report -- Who's Rising, Who's Falling
NHL
NHL Prospect Stock Report -- Who's Rising, Who's Falling
Author Image
Jon Litterine
344 days ago