Gavin Brindley News: Called back up
Brindley was recalled from AHL Colorado on Friday.
Brindley was sent down earlier Friday, but he'll be called up later in the day, a signal that the move was simply made so he'll be eligible to participate in the AHL playoffs. Across 47 appearances with the Avalanche this year, he's recorded six goals, six assists, 31 hits, 12 blocked shots and eight PIM while averaging 9:51 of ice time.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gavin Brindley See More
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 1649 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 1977 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Play Your Rangers82 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, November 9117 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
NHL Prospect Stock Report -- Who's Rising, Who's Falling344 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gavin Brindley See More