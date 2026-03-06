Gavin Brindley News: Called back up

Brindley was recalled from AHL Colorado on Friday.

Brindley was sent down earlier Friday, but he'll be called up later in the day, a signal that the move was simply made so he'll be eligible to participate in the AHL playoffs. Across 47 appearances with the Avalanche this year, he's recorded six goals, six assists, 31 hits, 12 blocked shots and eight PIM while averaging 9:51 of ice time.