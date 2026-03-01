Gavin Brindley News: Deposits go-ahead goal
Brindley tallied the game-winning goal and placed two shots on net in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Blackhawks.
Brindley broke the 1-1 tie midway through the third period with a goal that would ultimately stand as the go-ahead tally. With Saturday's twine finder, the 21-year-old forward is up to six goals, 12 points, 53 shots on net and 30 hits across 45 games this season. His goal Saturday snapped a 25-game streak without finding the back of the net and 13-game run without recording a point. The young forward has flashed his potential this season, but remains off the fantasy radar until he earns a larger role with the Avalanche.
