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Gavin Brindley News: Drops to AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Brindley was reassigned to AHL Colorado following Thursday's 3-2 win over the Jets.

Brindley was a healthy scratch for Thursday's game. The Avalanche are as healthy as they've been in weeks, so Brindley will find steadier playing time with the Eagles. He was papered down to the AHL on March 6, making him eligible for an AHL playoff run as well.

Gavin Brindley
Colorado Avalanche
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